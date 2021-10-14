https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nba-player-got-blood-clots-from-vaccine-hawks-told-me-to-keep-it-secret/

Posted by Kane on October 14, 2021 11:13 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



‘The Vaccine ended my season, 1000 percent’

‘The Hawks told me not say anything about it, not to tell anybody’

Former Atlanta Hawks point guard Brandon Goodwin…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...