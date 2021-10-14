http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/AX4pkQ-uP30/

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service wished the Navy Happy Birthday in a tweet on Wednesday with a photo of a Russian ship.

The tweet, now deleted, said:

Happy Birthday to the U.S. Navy! We are grateful and honored to serve and protect this elite force serving around the globe. #USNavyBirthday

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of a graphic of an American flag overlaid onto a picture of a military ship.

The tweet was posted at 7:30 p.m. ET and Twitter users quickly noticed the ship was a Russian cruiser.

An NCIS spokesperson confirmed to Breitbart News on Thursday that it was indeed a Russian ship.

The spokesperson said:

NCIS yesterday mistakenly used an incorrectly labeled stock image of a Russian ship in a tweet commemorating the 246th anniversary of the U.S. Navy. NCIS is refining its internal review processes to prevent future errors. We apologize to the Department of the Navy’s warfighters for this oversight and thank them for their vital service to our nation.

It is not the first time a Navy account caused a social media uproar.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Navy’s official account changed its Twitter logo to feature a bald eagle wearing a surgical mask. The gesture was seen as virtue signaling by critics.

