Nearly half of Americans believe natural immunity to COVID-19 is as effective as the getting vaccinated, according to a new Convention of States Action/ Trafalgar Group poll.

Among the roughly 1,000 respondents in the national survey of likely 2020 voters, 46.5% said they believe people who have recovered from COVID with natural immunity from antibodies have the same level of protection as those that are fully vaccinated.

The survey was conducted from Oct. 7-10, as the public debate continues over government-mandated vaccines and the efficacy of the shots and masks.

“Americans can’t understand why they are told to ‘trust the science’ while Dr. Fauci and other officials clearly don’t trust science and are ignoring the facts about natural immunity,” said Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action.

“Natural immunity is a threat to vaccine mandates, and Team Biden is so committed to an anti-freedom political agenda, they’re trying desperately to sweep this truth under the rug. As you see in this poll, it’s not working.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s No. 1 infectious disease expert and President Biden’s top medical adviser, has been criticized for changing or revising his guidance on such matters over the course of the roughly 19-month pandemic.

Fauci and supporters essentially argue the guidance has changed as the situations have, amid a difficult-to-predict coronavirus.

On the question of whether respondents believe people who have recovered from COVID with natural immunity from antibodies have the same level of protection as those that are fully vaccinated: 53% of Independent voters say yes, as did 60.9% of Republicans, compared to 31% of Democrats.

