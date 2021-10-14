https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/10/14/new-documents-reveal-more-details-about-ashli-babbitt-shooting-n1523963

Judicial Watch acquired almost 500 pages of documents from a Freedom Of Information Act lawsuit they filed last May. What did they learn? Ashli Babbitt was unarmed and there are conflicting reports as to whether or not she was given a verbal warning. Some of the pages in the report are completely redacted.

“These previously secret records show there was no good reason to shoot and kill Ashli Babbitt,” stated Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “The Biden-Garland Justice Department and the Pelosi Congress have much to answer for the over the mishandling and cover-up of this scandalous killing of an American citizen by the U.S. Capitol Police.”

The documents also show that Lt. Michael Byrd, the Capitol Police officer who killed Babbitt, was upset after the shooting, which is a change from the defiant remarks he made to Lester Holt about how he “showed the utmost courage” on January 6 and “saved countless lives” by shooting the unarmed Babbitt.

“He was down and out, he was sitting down, he was almost in tears when I saw him,” stated an unnamed Capitol police officer, regarding Lt. Byrd, on page 193.

Page 33 of the documents shows that Lt. Byrd refused to give a statement before speaking with his attorney. Byrd was twice exonerated for killing Babbitt.

FACT-O-RAMA! Ashli Babbit, an unarmed Air Force veteran, was the only person killed by violence on January 6.

The documents provide conflicting accounts of whether or not Lt. Byrd gave Babbitt a verbal warning before killing her. Several police officers in the vicinity of the shooting testified that they did not hear any verbal warnings, though they also mentioned the scene was chaotic and loud.

The documents also reveal that people heard glass breaking and several yelled, “Shots fired” prior to the shooting, confusing the sound of glass breaking with gunshots. A Capitol Police officer testified that he immediately radioed that shots were not fired.

The FBI admitted in August that it found little evidence that the January 6 protest was an organized insurrection, going so far as to say that “90-95% of those who entered the Capitol were “one-offs.”

That admission hasn’t kept the feds from coming down hard on those who were arrested. Many are still languishing in solitary confinement.

One judge went so far as to give a prison sentence to a protester after the prosecutor had asked for probation.

Another federal judge, U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden, believing that January 6 defendants are being treated too harshly, gave a probation sentence to a Capitol protester, when the prosecutors had asked for two months of home confinement.

“I think the U.S. attorney would have more credibility if it was even-handed in its concern about riots and mobs in this city,” stated Judge McFadden, referring to the Department of Justice’s sitting on their hands in regards to Antifa and BLM burning Washington, D.C.

