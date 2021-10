https://www.oann.com/nippon-steel-sues-toyota-baoshan-for-patent-infringement/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=nippon-steel-sues-toyota-baoshan-for-patent-infringement



FILE PHOTO: A production line of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp.’s Kimitsu steel plant is pictured in Kimitsu, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A production line of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp.’s Kimitsu steel plant is pictured in Kimitsu, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

October 14, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp on Thursday said it has filed patent infringement lawsuits against Toyota Motor Corp and China’s Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel).

Nippon Steel in a news release said it was seeking 20 billion yen ($176.26 million) in damages from each company regarding its patent related to non-oriented magnetic steel sheets.

($1 = 113.4700 yen)

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

