The January 6 Congressional Committee announced on Thursday they will vote next Tuesday on criminal contempt referral against former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon.

The committee wants to call in Steve Bannon to testify so they can harass him for his role in their made-up “insurrection.” The committee will not investigate Pelosi’s role in preventing National Guard to protect the US Capitol that day. The committee will also not investigate details on the four Trump supporters who died that day — including two women who were killed by Capitol police.

BREAKING: Jan. 6th committee announces it will convene next Tuesday to vote on a criminal contempt referral against Steve Bannon for ignoring their subpoena. RT IF YOU THINK THEY MUST VOTE YES! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) October 14, 2021

ABC7 reported:

A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has set a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against former White House aide Steve Bannon after he defied the panel’s subpoena. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said that the panel will vote next Tuesday to recommend the charges. That would send the recommendation to the full House for a vote. If the House votes to recommend the contempt charges against Bannon, the Justice Department will ultimately decide whether to prosecute. The committee had demanded documents and testimony from Bannon, who was in touch with President Donald Trump ahead of the violent attack.

