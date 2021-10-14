https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/piss-off-inslee/
As they stand to be fired on Monday, thanks to Governor @GovInslee‘s vaccine mandate, one Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crew left some parting words.
11% of state workers are unvaccinated. Services have already suffered, though Inslee says otherwise. pic.twitter.com/wqsmS5QxMI
— Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 14, 2021
Washington state highway workers send a message to the Governor.
Resistance to tyranny remains strong.