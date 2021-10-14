https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/president-trump-warns-republicans-wont-vote-wont-win-presidential-election-fraud-not-fixed/

A cross in the sky at Trump’s rally in Georgia.

President Trump released a statement on Wednesday warning Republicans that his base will not vote and they will not win if the presidential election fraud is not fixed.

President Trump won in a landslide on November 3, 2020 with a record number of ballots until Democrats stole the election insisting that their candidate, a dementia patient who did not campaign, won 81 million votes.

Trump warned AWOL Republicans that they will not win if the fraud is not fixed and criminals are jailed.

He’s right.

The truth will be revealed.

“If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in ‘22 or ‘24. It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do.” – President Donald J. Trump

Via Liz Harrington.

