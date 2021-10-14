https://bigleaguepolitics.com/privilege-texas-school-shooter-attacked-classmates-after-being-bullied-for-being-wealthy/

Timothy George Simpkins, the suspect who allegedly committed a mass shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington.

An eighteen year old man who shot four of his classmates at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas earlier this month apparently became violent in response to being bullied for being wealthy, with a family representative speaking to Timothy Simpkins’ motive for the October 5th shooting.

Simpkins was bailed out of the Tarrant County Jail the day after the shooting spree on a $75,000 bond, with members of the community dumbfounded that someone could be granted bond after a school shooting. Four people were shot in the event, with three incurring serious injuries in need of hospitalization. Simpkins is facing three counts of aggravated assault with a gun.

“He was scared, he was afraid,” family spokeswoman Carol Harrison-Lafayette said of Simpkins’ actions at a press conference outside the family home. “It wasn’t just one person that would attack him and bully him, taking his money, harassing him because he had more things than maybe others. It takes us all to stand together against this bullying. It could have been a situation where he took the other turn and decided to commit suicide.”

“Due to the fact that they were blessed financially , he was able to get things that other children or teenagers could not have,” Harrison-Lafayette continued. “And so because he wore nice clothes and because he drove nice cars and because he had the things, he was like a target.”

Progressives have sought to diminish Simpkins’ accountability for his actions, especially after learning the teen is black. Some have compared criminal justice circumstances contrasting between Kyle Rittenhouse, a still-jailed medical volunteer forced to shoot a convicted pedophile who was attacking him, and Simpkins, whose family admits he shot his classmates because they were roasting him for his fancy clothes.

Invoking such a pathetic excuse for a shooting would be likely to land you even more prison time in the traditional American justice system, but with Tarrant County already eager and willing to spring the school shooter from jail, maybe the judge will accept it as an excuse and let Simpkins off the hook.

