GREENWICH — A proposed ordinance is scheduled go before the Representative Town Meeting that would call on the to town end mask mandates for children in public and private schools in Greenwich.

But the proposal put together by RTM member Carl Higbie seeks to assert local control of the policy. Whether the RTM has that power will be discussed as Higbie and his supporters seek to place the proposal on the RTM’s call for December.

“I don’t trust the government to ever come off” mask requirements, Higbie said Monday. “And I’m going to make sure at a town level I’m going to do everything I can to make sure our kids don’t have to wear this. I have two kids in school, both of which hate these masks.”

But no matter what happens with the RTM, there will be no change in policy, Board of Education Chair Peter Bernstein said, because the mask mandate has been ordered by Lamont.

“We will continue to follow the governor’s executive orders, which have the force of law across the entire state,” Bernstein said on Monday.

The paperwork, signed by more than 40 town residents, has been submitted to the town clerk’s office to put the item on the RTM’s call. That is far above the threshold needed.

Higbie is a former official in the administration of former President Donald Trump and currently hosts a weekly show on the Newsmax channel. He has previously clashed with town officials, including First Selectman Fred Camillo, on mask requirements. Also, Higbie proposed a similar ordinance a year ago but failed to get it on the RTM call.

Under the proposed ordinance, the RTM would be asked to mandate that the town’s public and private schools “not require its students of any age to wear masks or face coverings.” It also calls for the town to not enforce “state or federal orders, regulations or statutes requiring such coverings for healthy children.”

The proposed ordinance also says, “There is no scientific evidence shown by any member of any school board that masks reduce the spread of COVID in any meaningful way.” And it says, “Masks are only causing detriment to healthy children,” including breathing issues and an inability to focus.

“I’m no longer playing along with this ridiculousness,” Higbie said. “There’s no evidence to support that our kids need to be masked.”

However, Caroline Baisley, the town Director of Health, disagrees, saying the benefits of masks are well-established. She pointed to the long-term practice of wearing masks during surgery and while treating cancer patients by doctors and nurses as well as in studying the transmission of COVID-19 and the flu, which she said had low numbers last year due to the use of masks.

“We have seen the value masks have in keeping the virus from transmitting from person to person,” Baisley said. “We know that … in a pandemic when you have a highly contagious and transmittable disease, and the delta variant is highly contagious, it doesn’t make any sense whatsoever to stop or eliminate or block (the use of masks). A lot more people will get sick, especially children who are not vaccinated,” if the policy is abolished.

Some people may not want to wear masks, but they are needed for public health, she said.

The town also has mask rules. Late last month, Camillo lifted the mandate on private businesses, allowing them to make their own policies, but still requires masks inside all town buildings, including Town Hall.

A group called Greenwich Patriots has made similar arguments against mask and vaccine requirements at Board of Education meetings. Its founder, town resident Jackie Homan, said she is in favor of the proposed ordinance.

“I fully support mask choice for schools and think it’s long overdue. Our children are suffering behind masks,” Homan said.

The proposed ordinance was submitted too late for the RTM meeting on Oct. 25. The RTM does not have a meeting in November, so the earliest it can be heard is the Dec. 13 meeting

There will likely be questions raised on whether the RTM even the power to enforce the language in the proposal.

When contacted by Greenwich Time, RTM Moderator Tom Byrne said Monday that it was the first he had seen of the proposed ordinance. He said he had not researched the issue or had the opportunity to discuss with the town’s law department whether the RTM could overrule an executive order from the governor.

“We will know more before the proposal comes before the RTM for a first read in December,” Byrne said.

Town Attorney Barbara Schellenberg said she would consult with members of legal department who work with the RTM before making a comment.

Last year, Higbie attempted to bring a similar proposed ordinance before the RTM that said the town and state do not have the power to mandate face masks. At the time, Town Attorney Town Attorney Vincent Marino said he did not believe the RTM could defy an executive order from the governor.

But Higbie said he considers the governor’s executive order to be “guidance” to the town on policy and not a mandate and said the town can therefore set its own policy.

“I don’t think the state government has the authority to tell my kids to put a diaper over their faces,” he said. “If they want to challenge it legally, that will come into question and they’ll have to prove their case on that. I don’t really care if it’s in legal order or not. We can vote on it, and if the state wants to challenge it, bring it.”

Higbie is not seeking reelection to the RTM this fall, citing his TV schedule, and his term will end after the December meeting.

