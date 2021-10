https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/rand-paul-they-cant-arrest-us-all/

WOW Rand Paul “it’s time for us to resist, they can’t arrest all of us!” pic.twitter.com/F735QgTJYm — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) October 12, 2021

This is going viral today, but it’s actually from last month.

Still it’s worth another look.