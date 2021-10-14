https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/show-notes-crowder-suspended

YouTube gave Crowder another strike and a one-week suspension from streaming. The reason why should TERRIFY you.

YOUTUBE STRIKE

Yesterday, we got another YouTube strike. SOURCE: LwC YouTube’s email read: “On September 30th, Mr Crowder uploaded another video that YouTube has determined continues his prior conduct.” “The video entitled “Special Guest ALEX JONES on ‘Great Reset’ & Joe Rogan Triggers Leftists AGAIN” contains a segment that targets the transgender community in an offensive manner, for example, by indicating that trans people pose a rape threat to women.” We aren’t saying all trans people pose a rape threat to women. We did point out a documented example of a woman being sexually assaulted in a female space by a trans person. In the episode removed by YouTube, we did a segment on female prisoners being raped and giving birth. SOURCE: BLAZE TV

Here are DOCUMENTED INSTANCES of assault, rape, exposure, etc. It DOES happen. Dakota Nieves of Massachusetts molested two 4y/o girls and distributed child pornography months after successfully advocating for trans bathroom privileges. SOURCES: NBC, MA Attorney General Transgender prisoner Karen White carried out four sex attacks at a women’s prison. SOURCE: The Sun Pascha Thomas’ 5-year-old daughter was allegedly assaulted by a male classmate in the school bathroom due to trans bathroom policies. SOURCE: The Hill Patrick Pearsall sexually assaulted several females and was diagnosed with pathological lying and claimed transgender status in 2015. SOURCE: Toronto Star Madilyn Harks was convicted of molesting 3 girls under 8 before he transitioned and then sexually assaulted 2 female inmates in jail. SOURCE: Vancouver Sun Katie Dolatowski, an 18-year-old trans woman in Scotland, attempted to assault a 10-year-old girl in a supermarket bathroom. Metro.UK Darren Agee Merager was charged with 5 counts of indecent exposure for exposing himself to female customers at Wi Spa in Koreatown. Merager claims to be trans, but police say that’s a cover to get into women’s spaces. SOURCES LATimes, NYPost In 2012, Canadian Cristopher Hambrook assaulted women in two women’s homeless shelters in Toronto. SOURCE: The Economist In 2016 Shauna Smith, a 43-year-old Idaho trans woman, was charged with voyeurism after secretly photographing an 18-year-old woman in a Target fitting room. Target’s bathroom policy allowed this to happen. SOURCE: NYTimes, TARGET In 2020, a female Illinois inmate claimed she was raped by a transgender inmate, and the jail covered it up. SOURCE: WTTW An Australian woman named Charlotte detailed being sexually assaulted in a public restroom when just 11 years old. SOURCE: Poptopic

Data on Transgender Sexual Offense Rates A 2011 peer-reviewed study of 324 matched participants who underwent legal sex reassignment from 1973-2003 found:”[Male-to-females trans] RETAINED a male pattern regarding criminality. The same was true regarding violent crime.” SOURCE: Plos One. Transsexual individuals MORE likely to be criminal than non-transexuals in the same cohort: “Regarding any crime, male-to-females had a significantly increased risk for crime compared to female controls but not compared to males.” SOURCE: Plos One. Ministry of Justice – United Kingdom (2020) freedom of information request on prisoners. SOURCE: Parliament 59% of male-born trans-women were sexual offenders 3.3% of female-born women were sexual offenders 16.8% of male-born men were sex offenders A 2009 report from the California Dept of Corrections found: SOURCE: CDCR 23% of the transgender sample in the study were registered sex offenders 42.5% of transgender inmates had previously engaged in sex work

POLICY: What policies made it easier for trans offenders to invade traditionally female spaces? In 2016, the Obama Administration expanded Title IX guidance for gender identity and bathroom use in schools: SOURCE: DOJ Letter “As a condition of receiving Federal funds, a school agrees that it will not exclude, separate, deny benefits to, or otherwise treat differently on the basis of sex any person in its educational programs or activities unless expressly authorized to do so under Title IX or its implementing regulations.” “The Departments treat a student’s gender identity as the student’s sex for purposes of Title IX and its implementing regulations.” “This means that a school must not treat a transgender student differently from the way it treats other students of the same gender identity.” This action was rescinded under Donald Trump. SOURCE: NYTimes Joe Biden then issued an executive order supporting trans rights, including restroom access. SOURCE: White House In 2017, Canadian Bill C-16–which Jordan Peterson’s fought against–added transgender provisions into the Criminal Code. SOURCE: Bill C-16 In 2019, California Democratic Senator Scott WIENER wrote SB-132, which allows. Male-born trans women inmates to enter women’s prison campuses. SOURCE: CA Legislature Weiner is the same senator who wrote SB239, which reduced the penalty for knowingly exposing a sexual partner to HIV from a felony to a misdemeanor. SOURCE: CA Legislature In the UK: Prison service instructions allow male-born trans women access to women’s campuses. SOURCE: UK Ministry Of Justice And now 1 in 50 male prisoners identify as trans. SOURCE: Telegraph



