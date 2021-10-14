https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/10/report-more-die-after-vax-than-from-virus-in-taiwan-video/

Many people have speculated that the so-called COVID vaccines could be more dangerous than the COVID virus itself.

Now there’s reporting out of Tawain that seems to back up that speculation.

News Anchor: In Taiwan, the number of people dying after their COVID vaccination is exceeding the number of deaths from the virus itself. Taiwan’s health authorities say that as of Monday, deaths after vaccination reached 865, while deaths from the virus are at 845. Vaccines currently offered in Taiwan include AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer BioNTech, and Taiwan’s own vaccine Medigen. Out of the 865 deaths after vaccination over 600 were from AstraZeneca and nearly 200 deaths after Moderna shot.

How can this be?

Didn’t Tony Fauci say that the COVID vaccines were safe and effective?

