OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion

Donald Trump and fellow Republicans spent a good part of the 2016 presidential campaign referring to Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe” and a new report shows that they may have been spot on.

Human Events senior editor and former One America News reporter Jack Posobiec reported on Twitter that sources have told him Bien fell asleep at his nephew’s’ wedding this week.

“Biden fell completely asleep ‘chin-to-chest’ at his nephew’s wedding on Monday and when staff woke him up he would only eat a sandwich from Capriotti’s, per Pennsylvania worker at the event,” he said on Twitter.

“’Asleep thru entire ceremony, and kept nodding off during reception. Jill takes a stern, caretaker tone with him when he’s groggy. He decided he wasn’t going to eat what the chef had prepared and only wanted capriottis,’” he reported his source as saying.

Biden fell completely asleep ‘chin-to-chest’ at his nephew’s wedding on Monday and when staff woke him up he would only eat a sandwich from Capriotti’s, per Pennsylvania worker at the event — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 14, 2021

It is important to note that there has been no official confirmation of Biden falling asleep and The White House has not commented on the allegation.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended the wedding of his nephew Cuffe Owens as he tied the knot with reality TV star Meghan O’Toole King, CNBC reported.

Owens, 42, is the son of Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens. He is reportedly a lawyer who lives in the Los Angeles area.

King, 37, is best known for her role on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” part of the hugely successful Real Housewives franchise on Bravo.

Owens and King’s relationship appears to be relatively new. King first revealed that she was dating Owens in an Instagram post two weeks ago, on Sept. 25.

“Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like ‘my main squeeze’ … so just meet my man,” she wrote, alongside a photo of the couple together.

She was formerly married to retired Major League Baseball player Jim Edmonds and has also appeared on two other reality shows, “Say Yes To The Dress” and “Resale Royalty.”

The wedding did not appear on the official schedule of the president and the White House called it “small, family wedding at the home of Valerie and Jack Owens.”

It is unknown when the two started dating but it had to be a whirlwind romance as, in January she announced on Instagram that she was dating real estate investor Will Roos.

Interesting how she has a knack for finding television cameras and men who have money.

“We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke,” Meghan said to Brides Magazine on Monday. “By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks.”

“Our wedding was about two things for us,” she said. “Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family—each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That’s it.”

The wedding was held at the groom’s childhood home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

“We toyed around with an L.A. wedding—at an estate or venue or something—but the truth is it never felt right to either one of us,” she said. “When we realized that Cuffe’s parents’ wedding anniversary—October 11—was a holiday Monday, we both knew exactly what we were going to do, where we were going to do it, and how we were going to do it. It’s a beautiful thing to see eye-to-eye with each other as we do.”

