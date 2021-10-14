https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/tsa/576756-republican-state-senator-banned-from-alaska-airlines-after-mask

Alaska state Sen. Lora Reinbold (R), who in April gained fame after she was banned from Alaskan Airlines for not wearing a mask, posted on her Facebook page Tuesday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s my turn to battle Covid head on… game on! Who do you think is going to win?” Reinbold wrote in a Facebook post.

She then criticized the directions she’d received about her positive test for treatment.

“I am completely unimpressed with instructions, on my positive test, that says to go home & take Tylenol (which is contraindicated) until you cannot breathe,” she wrote.

Acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, is frequently recommended as a medication to reduce fevers for people diagnosed with COVID-19.

Reinbold also wrote in her Facebook post that she was “blessed to have gotten ivirmectin the ‘de -covider’.”

The FDA has issued warnings over the use of ivermectin.

Coronavirus cases in Alaska are down 30 percent in the last two weeks, alongside deaths being down by 68 percent, and hospitalizations down 12 percent according to data from the New York Times. These numbers follow trends nationally, where COVID-19 rates have been in the decline.

