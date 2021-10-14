http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zVBnlszkeEo/

CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta admitted CNN should not have framed Ivermectin as solely a veterinary drug after being confronted by Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience.

The Joe Rogan Experience posted a podcast with CNN’s Sanjay Gupta on October 13, where Gupta admitted CNN should not have presented Ivermectin strictly as veterinary pharmaceutical.

Joe Rogan even played a clip of CNN lying about Joe Rogan taking horse dewormer. Ouch.. This is painful to watch the embarrassment on Sanjay Gupta’s face.. who told him it was a good idea to go on the Joe Rogan show 😆 pic.twitter.com/Bs1SJrPXH3 — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) October 14, 2021

“Does it bother you that the news network you work for out and out lied? Just outright lied about me taking horse dewormer?” Rogan asked Gupta.

“They shouldn’t have said that,” Gupta responded.

“You didn’t ask? You’re the medical guy over there,” Rogan followed up.

“I didn’t ask, I should have asked before coming on your podcast,” Gupta snarkily responded.

“Dude, they lied and said I was taking horse dewormer,” Rogan said earlier in the interview. “First of all, it was prescribed to me by a doctor along with a bunch of other medications.”

“They shouldn’t have said it was a horse – if you got a human pill because there were people who were taking it – the veterinary medication, and you’re not obviously, you got it from a doctor, so it shouldn’t be called that,” Gupta admitted. “Ivermectin can be a very effective medication for parasitic disease, and as you say, it’s probably – you know – I think, what? A quarter billion people have taken it around the world; I get that.”

Rogan went on to play a clip of CNN announcing his diagnosis of COVID where the chyron of the video reads, “Joe Rogan Says He Has COVID, Taking Livestock Drug Despite Warnings.”

Rogan called the reporting “defamatory.”

“I’m not a lawyer. I’m not a lawyer. Here’s the thing: You can have nuanced discussions about this,” Gupta replied.

“No, you can’t. You can’t have nuanced discussions about lying about someone taking horse dewormer,” Rogan laughed.

Last month Joe Rogan was diagnosed with coronavirus and announced his diagnosis and treatment plan on Instagram.

“So, we immediately threw the kitchen sink at it,” Rogan says in the video. “All kinds of meds: monoclonal antibodies, Ivermectin, Z-Pack, Prednisone, everything. I also got a NAD drip and a vitamin drip. I did that three days in a row.”

Rogan said he “had a bad day” but got progressively better as days went on. CNN was critical of Rogan’s Ivermectin use.

“But when you have a horse deworming medication that’s discouraged by the government, that actually causes some people in this crazed environment that we’re in to actually want to try it: that’s the upside-down world we are in with figures like Joe Rogan,” said CNN host Brian Stelter.

