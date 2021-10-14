https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/sanjay-gupta-bashes-ivermectin-once-back-in-cnn-chair/

Posted by Kane on October 14, 2021 9:29 pm

Gupta believes monoclonal antibody treatment helped Rogan recover from Covid not Ivermectin.

Daniel Horowitz | The Ivermectin Miracle

Dr. Pierre Kory testifies privately to Republicans — Short Highlight

Here’s the blockbuster Mexico Ivermectin study that Dr. Kory is discussing

Ignore the screenshot — Testimony from Dr. Pierre Kory

Ivermectin inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro

Rogan Gupta story with 500+ comments…

