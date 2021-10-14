https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/sanjay-gupta-bashes-ivermectin-once-back-in-cnn-chair/
CNN’s @DonLemon: “It is not a lie to say that [Ivermectin] is used as a horse de-wormer. I think that’s important. And it is not approved for Covid.”@drsanjaygupta: “Correct … If you look at the data, there is no evidence that it really works [against Covid].” pic.twitter.com/eDpJUxrsqY
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 14, 2021
Gupta believes monoclonal antibody treatment helped Rogan recover from Covid not Ivermectin.
