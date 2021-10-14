https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/616862102817c57bc71d090a
(FAITHWIRE) – The debate over President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate continues to be a matter of contention among federal workers, contractors, and the private sector as his administration attempts to …
(FAITHWIRE) – A sprawling wine-making factory from the Byzantine era was uncovered in southern Israel recently. It’s the largest known complex of its kind from that time period in the world. Israeli a…
(FAITHWIRE) – Dean Cain, who portrayed the Man of Steel in the 1990s television show “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” is calling out DC Comics for “bandwagoning” for depicting the lates…
The liberal media have become experts when it comes to spinning the narrative they want. And while the Democrats control Washington, nobody in a position…
CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta came woefully unprepared for his interview with podcast host Joe Rogan Wednesday, and was forced to concede……