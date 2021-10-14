https://www.thefirsttv.com/see-you-in-court-father-of-sexually-assaulted-student-pursuing-legal-action-against-loudoun-county/

Scott Smith isn’t a domestic terrorist – he’s a concerned father.

According to Newsmax, the Smith family will be pursuing legal action against Loudoun County; they have retained the Stanley Law Group of Virginia. The law group says they will represent Smith against “wrongful and unconstitutional” charges filed against him in Circuit Court.

“Scott Smith has said that a boy, allegedly wearing a skirt, entered a girls’ bathroom at Stone Bridge High School on May 28 and sexually assaulted his ninth-grade daughter,” Newsmax reports.

“The sexual assault our daughter endured should never happen to any young girl, or any child, attending a public school,” the Smiths said in a statement. “But because of indifference and negligence by Loudoun County Public Schools and the Loudoun School Board, it did. And now, it has happened to another girl at another Loudoun County school at the hands of the very same assailant.”

“The sexual assault on our daughter and the subsequent sexual assault by the same individual were both predictable and preventable.”

The assaults were never properly reported within the school system, despite the Loudoun County Sheriff having an active case on the attack. According to the Daily Wire, “Loudoun County Public Schools did not record multiple known incidents of alleged sexual assault in schools dating back several years, despite a law that requires statistics about school safety incidents to be reported to the public and which includes provisions holding school superintendents personally liable for violations.”

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) responded to Loudoun County’s shocking lack of oversight on Twitter: “Do you get it now? Keep men out of women’s bathrooms. I can’t believe this is a story. Heartbreaking. Parents: don’t stop. Keep up the fight.”

Do you get it now? Keep men out of women’s bathrooms. I can’t believe this story. It’s heartbreaking. Parents: don’t stop. Keep up the fight.https://t.co/eXReVskyga — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) October 12, 2021

