Police clashed with “climate protesters” at the Department of the Interior in Washington, DC, with some of the protesters making their way inside and staging a sit-in until they were arrested. According to the Washington Post, security personnel sustained “multiple injuries” and one police officer was taken to the hospital:

More than 100 climate protesters marched Thursday to the Department of the Interior, with dozens entering the building and holding a sit-in inside. https://t.co/qLxYwqRKrZ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 14, 2021

If those protesters had been Republicans the media spin might be slightly different.

That seems a bit insurrection-ey — Todd (@toddmcaleer) October 14, 2021

It’s like 9/11 all over again https://t.co/4gLFt8uTTS — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) October 14, 2021

Is @RepAOC OK? — It Happens To Everybody (@PeterDeGiglio) October 14, 2021

This time though we’re guessing these people won’t spend much time in jail, if any.

I assume these insurgents will be held without bail for a year or so. — It Happens To Everybody (@PeterDeGiglio) October 14, 2021

Or perhaps only hours.

Put up a fence… — Don Carter (@d1carter) October 14, 2021

Will they sit in jail for months? — gmg (@gobluesurf) October 14, 2021

Worse than 9/11 — Jeff Myrmo 杰夫 🏜️ (@jeffmyrmo) October 14, 2021

I was told behavior like this in an insurrection & worse than 9/11 https://t.co/UlLVPLRzRN — Big_A (@asomer) October 14, 2021

Not in this case, apparently.

