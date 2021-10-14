https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/14/sen-chuck-schumer-doesnt-want-people-to-have-to-choose-between-heating-their-homes-and-buying-food/

The Joe Biden administration has already begun to make the Jimmy Carter administration look better. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki assured us Thursday that we’re at the point we’re at because “we’ve made progress in the economy,” and besides, no one’s looking at how much more things cost today than they did two years ago.

Word went out from the White House Wednesday that winter heating prices are likely to be higher — as much as 54 percent higher compared to last year. Sen. Chuck Schumer doesn’t want anyone, especially seniors, to have to choose between heating their homes and buying food. Maybe he should have a word with someone who could do something about it.

This, like the supply chain disaster, must have been another problem the Biden administration “inherited.”

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...