https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/14/sen-chuck-schumer-doesnt-want-people-to-have-to-choose-between-heating-their-homes-and-buying-food/

The Joe Biden administration has already begun to make the Jimmy Carter administration look better. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki assured us Thursday that we’re at the point we’re at because “we’ve made progress in the economy,” and besides, no one’s looking at how much more things cost today than they did two years ago.

Word went out from the White House Wednesday that winter heating prices are likely to be higher — as much as 54 percent higher compared to last year. Sen. Chuck Schumer doesn’t want anyone, especially seniors, to have to choose between heating their homes and buying food. Maybe he should have a word with someone who could do something about it.

“No family should have to choose between heating their home or putting food on the table,” Sen. Charles Schumer says as federal officials tell Americans to expect sharp increase in heating bills. https://t.co/Exsipjc0CZ pic.twitter.com/EvmP89mJw8 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 14, 2021

No worries, we can just use the 16 cents we saved on our July 4th barbecue to heat the house. — Mark The Shark (@MRaff57) October 14, 2021

I was told inflation is a high class problem only — Shawn Bauman (@accounting_vice) October 14, 2021

“But unfortunately, you’re going to have to” — Ryan Nevrivy (@RMNev21) October 14, 2021

But people have to now because of this administration. — David Stilwell (@Stillsmack) October 14, 2021

You guys did this, Chuck. — Swarley (@zach__af) October 14, 2021

It’s weird we didn’t deal with this from 2016-2019 isn’t it? — Nick Sznajder (@Nikocharles2) October 14, 2021

Green new deal will fix this – boy howdy! — Youdaho (@gausmus) October 14, 2021

If only we had another pipeline connecting all the oil and gas in Canada to refineries and storage centers in the United States… pic.twitter.com/bNj567Ozb8 — Fred the Great (@fredontwittur) October 14, 2021

Gee….if only we were energy independent. If only we had not discouraged oil and gas exploration….through executive order… — tired of echo chambers (@orwaitinline) October 14, 2021

open Keystone, expand domestic energy sources, increase leasing opportunities. or you don’t really care. — Not My Tribe (@survive22morrow) October 14, 2021

If only he had a job or position where he literally could do something about it…. — KtotheFtotheM (@KTTFTTMofficial) October 14, 2021

Econ 101. Supply and demand. Increase the supply of oil, gas and coal and watch things come down. — Diablo Del Sol (@Pablitofelixjr) October 14, 2021

Stop inflating our currency then — Nathan Holt (@sk8king1986) October 14, 2021

No they shouldn’t, better call Supply Chain Joe! He’ll just order the supplier to reduce prices for everyone. — FreeNoMore (@JosephD1956) October 14, 2021

Maybe you should have a meeting with ConEd and beg them to keep prices down — SuspiciousChicken (@Suspiciouschick) October 14, 2021

Awkward when it’s your failures, killing the pipeline, and rampant oil futures manipulations are the things causing it. — PuckLuckBitch (@puckluckbitch) October 14, 2021

Wait until Chucky finds out which party controls the Presidency, the House and the Senate @SenSchumer — JC Barraza (@JCBarraza2) October 14, 2021

Remember when the US was producing so much fuel it was actually exporting it? Now fuel prices are going up every week. Wonder what changed? — Coachie Woachie (@Xfourpatts) October 14, 2021

They literally did this, I mean democrats actually caused this with their direct policy decisions. Unreal how Americans can’t see it — Thomas Jefferson (@ThomasJ43957190) October 14, 2021

Then stop the inflation which is primarily driven by increases in government spending. Aka drop the BBB plan and infrastructure plan — Justine (@BruinJustine) October 14, 2021

How’s it all going for you Dems? — dman (@dman97597820) October 14, 2021

Not like Biden Harris cares pic.twitter.com/suhNemdvWF — Voter Fraud Is Real🇺🇸🇹🇼 (@BballMichael) October 14, 2021

So why did Democrats bungle the economy to the point that this has become a choice Americans have to make? — Bryan Ron (@BryanRon12) October 14, 2021

We are reliving the 1970’s and it didn’t have to be this way. — Lloyd (@Sledpulled) October 14, 2021

Let’s go Brandon! — Chris Welch (@Chris_AWelch) October 14, 2021

This, like the supply chain disaster, must have been another problem the Biden administration “inherited.”

Related:

President Biden’s moratorium on oil and natural gas leases and drilling permits ‘prompting widespread concerns’ in New Mexico https://t.co/WU9rm9hnWY — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 24, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

