https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/14/so-healthcares-not-a-human-right-blue-check-torched-for-demanding-a-date-be-set-to-cut-off-all-hospital-services-for-the-unvaccinated/

Remember when Sarah Palin talked about death panels and everyone made fun of her? Good times.

Notice Chris’ pretty little blue checkmark – guess that means Twitter finds threads about cutting healthcare off from people ‘notable’.

What a bunch of a-holes.

Take a look, you’ll see what we mean:

Set a date now.

After that date, no hospital services for someone with a high BMI.

After that date, no hospital services for someone who is sexually active.

After that date, no hospital services for someone who smokes cigarettes.

These people just don’t get what an ugly and slippery slope this is.

Seriously. Pull your head out of your a*s.

So punish them.

How very fascist of you, Chris.

Just. Wow.

Set the date.

No hospital services for someone with the face of pure evil after that date.

***

