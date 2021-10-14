https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/14/so-healthcares-not-a-human-right-blue-check-torched-for-demanding-a-date-be-set-to-cut-off-all-hospital-services-for-the-unvaccinated/

Remember when Sarah Palin talked about death panels and everyone made fun of her? Good times.

Notice Chris’ pretty little blue checkmark – guess that means Twitter finds threads about cutting healthcare off from people ‘notable’.

What a bunch of a-holes.

Take a look, you’ll see what we mean:

Set a date now.

After that date, no hospital services for the willingly unvaccinated. — Chris Vickery (@VickerySec) October 14, 2021

Set a date now.

After that date, no hospital services for someone with a high BMI.

After that date, no hospital services for someone who is sexually active.

After that date, no hospital services for someone who smokes cigarettes.

These people just don’t get what an ugly and slippery slope this is.

Seriously. Pick a date now. Make it something like December 1st, 2021. Broadcast this fact widely.

Then, after the chosen date, anyone choosing to refuse the covid-19 vaccine can deal with the consequences of that choice alone. — Chris Vickery (@VickerySec) October 14, 2021

Seriously. Pull your head out of your a*s.

It has been long enough. Those people have had plenty of hesitation time and buffer space to “check the science”. There is no legitimate, well-reasoned, generally applicable argument to not get the vaccine currently. — Chris Vickery (@VickerySec) October 14, 2021

So punish them.

How very fascist of you, Chris.

Human society isn’t a suicide pact. If you are too dumb to get the covid vaccine, then you are not fit for continued life on Earth.

That’s your choice, but the consequences of refusing to get the vaccine is you having to wave a fond farewell and separate from the surviving world. — Chris Vickery (@VickerySec) October 14, 2021

Just. Wow.

You think that the little blue check puts you in charge? Thanks for making the point against government run healthcare. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 14, 2021

Pick a date: no more narcan for the opioid overdoses. Pick a date: no more transporting the homeless piss drunk to the ER. — Dr of All Things Tabbalicious (@robo_tabby) October 14, 2021

I’ve been told repeatedly that healthcare is a human right. Wait, let me guess: It’s for “The Greater Good” right? — Patsy Jones (@pjones59) October 14, 2021

You can just say you’re a truly evil person who cares absolutely for the health & wellness of others that will literally stoop to mass murder and attempts of genocide for your fascist ideology. The worst dictators of history would have loved you under them. — 🌈💻Gunpowder&Vanilla🔫☘️ (@Autumn__Fox) October 14, 2021

GFY. We don’t intentionally deny care to those in need b/c they made personal, albeit potentially poor medical/ healthcare decisions. Thank God you are not a physician or nurse, but just a blue check a$$…. — THMD (@thancockMD) October 14, 2021

Death panels — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) October 14, 2021

This suggestion, when looking in the mirror, reveals the face of pure evil. — Brandon – Let’s Go! (@darrownet) October 14, 2021

Set the date.

No hospital services for someone with the face of pure evil after that date.

