Trump Impersonator Shawn Farash sounds exactly like President Trump. His impersonation of Trump is spot on! In his latest video, he goes to the supermarket and finds bare shelves. He says, “It’s disgraceful,” and said, “It’s empty like Sleepy Joe’s brain.”

This is all about the latest disaster from the Biden administration, where ships are waiting to unload their goods to get them to stores. Dockworkers are in shortage, and then truckers are needed to drive the products to their destination. The CEO of Bratz Dolls said Biden’s move to try and solve the problem is “too little, too late.”

Watch the video below: TRUMP FINDS BARE SHELVES!

