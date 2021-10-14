https://nascar.nbcsports.com/2021/10/13/kyle-larson-denny-hamlin-kyle-busch-ryan-blaney-joey-logano-chase-elliott-texas-cup-starting-lineup/

Kyle Larson, coming off his victory at the Charlotte Roval, will lead the Cup starting lineup to the green flag Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC).

Larson will be joined on the front row by Denny Hamlin. Kyle Busch starts third and has Ryan Blaney next to him in the second row. Joey Logano starts fifth and has reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott next to him.

Texas marks the opening race in the Round of 8. This round will determine the four drivers who will race for the championship Nov. 7 at Phoenix.

The Texas Cup starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway

Race time: 2 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Texas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile track)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 70 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

Length: 334 laps (501 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 105. Stage 2 ends Lap 210.

TV coverage: NBC

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Texas Cup starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway (200 laps, 300 miles), 3 ET on NBC

Next Truck race: October 30 at Martinsville Speedway (200 laps, 105.2 miles), 1 p.m. ET on FS1

