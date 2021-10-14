https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/14/the-daily-show-clutches-pearls-over-profane-anti-biden-signs-should-they-be-allowed-on-public-display/

File this one under stories we never saw under the Trump administration. We’re fortunate that we now have a saying we can use if we’re trying to avoid profanity: “Let’s go, Brandon.” But — believe it or not — some people are not fans of the Biden administration, and they’re hanging flags with naughty words on them outside their houses.

The Daily Show — allegedly a comedy program — actually did a segment called, “Is Profanity Protected By Freedom Of Speech?” compelled, of course, by those F**k Joe Biden flags one of the producers must have driven past. Suddenly the very edgy Daily Show is wondering if profanity should be allowed in public. No, really.

Should “F**k Biden” flags be allowed on public display in neighborhoods? @michaelkosta reports on the free speech debate. pic.twitter.com/LXitp4SjFS — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 13, 2021

“The free speech debate” we never had when Trump was president.

Even the ACLU landed on the right side of this one:

Next, they’ll ask if whole stadiums of football fans should be allowed to chant, “F**k Joe Biden.”

LOL 😆 — MF GREG (@CAPITALG92) October 13, 2021

Yes — Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) October 14, 2021

Yes. There were more than enough for TFG so of course they should be allowed. Can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube now. — laura nappi (@nappi_laura) October 13, 2021

Absolutely — Ray (@raywil13) October 13, 2021

Yes. Read the 1st Amendment 🤡 — StandUp OurKids (@standupourkids) October 14, 2021

I’d rather someone have the guts to stand there with a sign in real life than hiding behind the safety of the internet. — Sucram 🍕👾 (@MarcusMEQ) October 13, 2021

LOL! It’s like we forgot all the shit we were doing when Trump was president. — Ken Scott (@foomper) October 13, 2021

More toxic, divisive content by @Trevornoah and @TheDailyShow smh 🤡 — StandUp OurKids (@standupourkids) October 14, 2021

Comedy is dead — Vesuvian Livio (@VesuvianLivio) October 13, 2021

Fuck Joe Biden …. And Let’s Go Brandon! — RoyalRufusTFirefly (@nilesstandish69) October 14, 2021

Again, funny that an alleged comedy show is suddenly concerned about public profanity.

We noticed that The Daily Show’s Twitter feed has quite a few F-bombs on it — should that be allowed on social media?

