https://noqreport.com/2021/10/14/the-manipulators-frank-luntz-and-far-left-group-wage-disinformation-campaign-for-covid-tyranny/

A shadowy far-left “public health” organization and TV “pollster” Frank Luntz have teamed up to run a full court press COVID-19 disinformation campaign, with the goal of persuading governments on all levels to further mandate tyranny on the masses, while attempting to convince American citizens of the necessity of these orders. Since the beginning of COVID Mania, Luntz and his benefactors have manipulated language to gather support for totalitarian government edicts and further legitimize these radical anti-American ideas in the general population.

For almost two years, Luntz and the Big Pharma-tied de Beaumont Foundation have been advocating for a variety of forms of rights restricting COVID-related mandates through suspect “polling” and “studies” funded by the non-profit.

Their first task involved manipulating the language in favor of supporting liberty-crushing lockdowns. Now, their current partnership is focused on coercing COVID injections on the entire American population through the force of government.

Here’s how Luntz and Brian Castrucci, the far-left activist leader of the de Beaumont Foundation, waged a campaign to defend stealing individual liberties and imposing psuedoscientific lockdowns on the masses.

In order to show that there will be support for their prescribed agenda, de Beaumont paid Luntz to produce a series of “polls” showing widespread support for their extremist ideas. Nowhere could I find a disclaimer from Luntz stating that the outcomes his “polls” achieved miraculously always supported the demands coming from the organization that funded them. Some early “polls” were used by Luntz to gather data for his language manipulation campaigns, while other “polls” are leveraged to gather support for the government’s trampling of rights on American society.

Luntz and Castrucci, the two self-declared “health” advocates — both of whom have visibly, catastrophically failed to meet any semblance of a decent individual health standard — first attempted to sway lawmakers away from using the term lockdown.

Frank Luntz, Chelsea Clinton say they both cried getting COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/QSFUmXrZef pic.twitter.com/rLyfz0t43q — The Hill (@thehill) May 19, 2021

As Influence Watch reported, Luntz and his paymasters published “a report on how to persuade Republican-leaning voters to support aggressive COVID-19 restrictions, notably encouraging renaming ‘lockdowns’ as ‘stay-at-home orders.’”

The #COVID19 Conversation: Words to Use

• Pandemic

• Eliminate/eradicate the virus

• A safe and effective vaccine

• Essential workers

• Stay home Words to Lose

• Coronavirus

• Defeat/crush the virus

• A vaccine developed quickly

• Frontline workers

• Lockdown pic.twitter.com/EySLUPu5u9 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 2, 2020

And while Luntz was busy greasing the skids for COVID tyranny, de Beaumont launched a parallel campaign to pursue its far-left political goals, leveraging the pandemic for an attempted radical transformation of American society.

In a February op-ed for Stat News, Castrucci took de Beaumont’s Police State advocacy a step further, describing the right to unalienable rights and normal life as an unnecessary “privilege” that can be stripped by government.

Castrucci, a self-proclaimed “public health expert,” who holds a public health doctorate degree, added that it was time to to push government enforced “racial equity” programs for “Black and Latinx households.”

In addition to his racialist equity campaigns, Castrucci and his employees always found time to support Luntz in endorsing government enforced lockdowns, business closures, and mask mandates.

Reopening…Partisanship over people…False dichotomies like liberty v. Lockdown…Continued marginalization of public health and public health practitioners…THIS IS NOW MY SPIRIT ANIMAL…Y’all want a fight – let’s give ‘em fight… pic.twitter.com/6txCHWsgy2 — Brian C. Castrucci, DrPH (@BrianCCastrucci) May 10, 2020

It is not binary. There is an agreeable path beyond politics. Outside seems okay. Masks should be worn indoors. Indoor dining & gyms should probably remain closed. And let’s get people vaccinated. Also, China virus, come on, man. — Brian C. Castrucci, DrPH (@BrianCCastrucci) March 28, 2021

No one knows the right answer. This is a novel virus. We have no idea of spread because we don’t have an adequate testing strategy. Our lockdown was less effective because it was at about 50% compared to >90% in other countries. — Brian C. Castrucci, DrPH (@BrianCCastrucci) August 5, 2020

And when the lockdowns and other restrictions failed to contain a virus, Luntz and his fellow travelers claimed that we didn’t lock down hard enough, seemingly arguing that a Police State akin to Australia’s COVID response would have done the job more appropriately. After explaining away the failures of lockdowns, they then washed their hands of the unpopular agenda item and moved on to the next issue.

When the lockdown and business closures campaign ran out of steam, the Luntz-de Beaumont partnership shifted to a movement passport and pro government coercion campaign, which began several months ago. In April, Luntz and Castrucci coauthored an op-ed in Pfizer-sponsored CNBC, urging people to stop using the term vaccine passports, and instead go with language that hides the reality of the discriminatory edicts.

Luntz was back on CNBC Tuesday, claiming he had a new poll that showed Americans support COVID shot mandates. He did not tell the audience that the organizaiton that sponsors his poll has publicly advocated for the mandates, rendering his “poll” as nothing more than a clear cut information operation.

My @deBeaumontFndtn poll found that 39% of Americans strongly support vaccine mandates, and another 17% somewhat support them (a total of 56%). I told @CNBCClosingBell how companies can avoid political fights when implementing their vaccine protocols. 👉🏻 https://t.co/ovs67XyigY pic.twitter.com/8kKitAcAon — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) October 12, 2021

While Luntz is spending lots of time in D.C. lobbying politicians and on the airwaves manipulating his TV audiences, de Beaumont is waging a parallel campaign to strip states and local governments of their health policy autonomy. The group recently released a new “study” that calls for the federal government to enforce a one-size-fits-all policy on the states, claiming it is necessary to rob states of their autonomy because it will help end the pandemic.

So where is the money coming from?

While some of its assets derive from the estate of the late Brookstone founder Pierre de Beaumont, the de Beaumont Foundation is assisted by a coalition of far-left nonprofits. One of its biggest donors includes the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, which funds far-left advocacy in the United States. Another major donor is The Kresge Foundation, which supports similar programs.

Most notably, non-profit forms show that the foundation has received millions of dollars from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, an investment fund that maintains a portfolio that holds 95.5% of its assets in Johnson & Johnson stock. As of this writing, that amounts to over $2 billion.

Frank Luntz and de Beaumont have teamed up to wage a massive disinformation campaign on the American public, with the goal of convincing individuals, through their questionable polling, “studies,” and focus groups, that advocates for freedom are isolated and alone in the wilderness.

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0. Article cross-posted from Jordan’s Substack.

Too Few Are Telling the Truth

Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.

I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.

The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.

We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.

Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn





Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

