https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2021/10/two-faces-muslim-congressional-candidate-barbara-joe-kaufman/

One day she likes gays and Jews, the next she is cavorting with anti-gay, anti-Jew Islamists.

Joe Kaufman is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center and the Chairman of the Joe Kaufman Security Initiative. He was the 2014, 2016 and 2018 Republican Nominee for U.S. House of Representatives (Florida-CD23).

On October 5th, Florida Democratic candidate for US Congress Barbara Sharief announced that she had received the endorsement of the Dolphin Democrats with the message, “OUR LGBTQ COMMUNITY STANDS WITH SHARIEF.” It may be of interest to this group that Sharief, only recently, has been cavorting with Islamists who have an open animus towards gays and others. It is a dangerous political game that Sharief employs, whereby one day she provides ‘lip service’ to heavily Democrat constituencies, such as the gay and Jewish communities, and the next, she embraces their enemies. She needs to be exposed for the opportunistic hypocrite that she is.

Barbara Muhammad Sharief is one of the frontrunners for the Special Election (Florida’s 20th Congressional District) to replace longtime United States Congressman Alcee Hastings, who passed away in April. Given the overwhelming number of Democrats in this particular district, the winner of the November 2nd Primary will most likely serve as the district’s new representative.

In the beginning of June, Sharief posted a graphic on Facebook containing colorful hearts and her photo, along with the following message: “Happy Pride Month, Always let your true colors shine!” Less than a week later, she showed up to the City of Boynton Beach’s LGBTQ Pride Intersection Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. On June 12th, she showed up to the same location to mark the fifth anniversary of the Pulse LGBTQ nightclub shooting in Orlando. These were kind gestures Sharief made to the gay community. She did similar, in September, for the Jewish High Holy Days, when she wished Jews a “Happy Rosh Hashanah” and a “Happy Yom Kippur.”

Yet, these overtures seem hollow and calculated, when considering the anti-gay and anti-Jewish bigots whom Sharief has proudly been engaging with during this same time period.

In July, Sharief visited Darul Uloom, a Pembroke Pines mosque that has been a haven for high-profile terrorists, including al-Qaeda operative “Dirty Bomber” Jose Padilla. Speaking with Sharief, in front of the congregation, was Darul Uloom founder and imam Shafayat Mohamed. Mohamed was thrown off a number of community boards for his public vitriol against homosexuals. In an article written by him, which is still available on Darul Uloom’s website, titled ‘Tsunami: Wrath of God,’ Mohamed claims that gay sex caused the 2004 Indonesian tsunami. In it, Mohamed also declares that most Jews and Christians are “perverted transgressors.”

In an August 2015 speech he gave to his congregants, Mohamed explained that he “got sacked from many boards, because there were a lot of gay people who said, ‘We don’t want him on that board.’” He said he had a choice, to “sit in Paradise or… sit on the board and go to Hell.” During his speech, Mohamed, as well, attacked then-President Barack Obama for supporting same-sex marriage and cited the Christian and Jewish Bible, barking loudly, “The Bible says that if a man sleeps with a man, he should be killed!” He further lamented the existence of Muslim homosexuals. He decried, “Listen. Don’t deny it. They already got Muslim gay communities!”

This past August, Sharief was the “Special Guest” at an event sponsored by the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), an Islamist group associated with South Asian terror. At the event, Sharief was photographed with Rasheed Mahamad, the Assistant Secretary of the American Muslim Association of North America (AMANA). In July 2010, AMANA was condemned by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) for posting what the ADL called a “venomous” anti-Semitic video, featuring David Duke, on AMANA’s official website. For years, AMANA’s site published an article telling homosexuals to “keep a low profile about their abnormal human activities.”

In June, July and August, Sharief posted photographs from various events of herself posing with Abdul Rauf Khan, the Chief Operating Officer of ICNA Relief USA. Khan is an avid fan of rabid anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan and has used his social media to target gays and Jews. In April 2018, Khan posted the anti-gay propaganda piece, Why is it haram to actively be gay? It was produced by a media outlet that openly supports Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HT), a group that calls for gays to be put to death. In July 2014, Khan promoted on Facebook an anti-Semitic video labeling comedian talk show host Bill Maher, “Zionist Jew Bill Maher.”

Khan has, as well, had controversial dealings with the same radical mosque that Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen was a member of. In July 2016, Khan and the mosque, the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce (ICFP), fabricated a story about an alleged assault that took place at the mosque. According to reports, a congregant from ICFP had been locked out of his car and, while attempting to enter it with a wire hanger, was spotted by another individual who hit him believing he was burglarizing the car. Capitalizing on the situation and contradicting the victim’s statement to police, Khan and ICFP falsely claimed that the attack had been racially motivated.

Khan is also President of the Islamic Center of Boca Raton (ICBR), a mosque with several terrorist ties and one of the venues that Sharief spoke at in August. In front of the congregation, along with her, was ICBR co-founder and former assistant to then-Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Sami al-Arian, Bassem Alhalabi. From October 1999 through September 2001, ICBR published a violently anti-Semitic essay on its website, titled ‘Why can’t the Jews and Muslims live together in peace?’ It labeled Jews “people of treachery and betrayal” and “enemies.” It spoke of a future “Day of Judgement,” when Muslims will “fight the Jews and kill them.”

The Dolphin Democrats and any other political action group can endorse Barbara Sharief all they want. However, they should understand that, in doing so, they are supporting someone who is very close with those who wish them and our nation harm. Indeed, Sharief has admitted to working directly with Islamist outfits and their leadership. If the groups pledging support for Sharief care for their own well-being and survival, as well as that of our nation, they will rescind their endorsements and demand that Sharief repudiate the organizations and individuals mentioned in this article.

Failure to do so implies tacit acceptance of those advocating for their own demise.

Beila Rabinowitz, Director of Militant Islam Monitor, contributed to this report.