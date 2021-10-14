https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/14/there-it-is-wapos-approach-to-reporting-on-bidens-supply-chain-crisis-looks-familiar-just-guess/

Yesterday President Biden said his administration would be taking steps to alleviate the logjammed supply chains. One thing Biden said his “task force” figured out is that if trucks drive at night that will speed things up because there’s less traffic at that time.

Sheer genius!

The Washington Post is all over the story, with a familiar spin:

As Biden’s poll numbers continue to drop, the media will certainly have the GOP doing a record amount of pouncing and seizing.

One thing’s for sure:

Never!

The “Republicans pounce” approach must be an editorial standard at the Post:

We can’t wait to see how the WaPo has Republicans pouncing all over the coming high heating bills this winter.

