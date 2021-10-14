https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/14/there-it-is-wapos-approach-to-reporting-on-bidens-supply-chain-crisis-looks-familiar-just-guess/

Yesterday President Biden said his administration would be taking steps to alleviate the logjammed supply chains. One thing Biden said his “task force” figured out is that if trucks drive at night that will speed things up because there’s less traffic at that time.

Here’s the video of President Biden explaining why truckers can make more progress by being allowed to drive overnight and off-peak hours of AM and PM rush hours because — wait for it — the roads aren’t as crowded. And THAT, ladies and gentlemen, will help fix the supply chain pic.twitter.com/e35xse5AB7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 13, 2021

Sheer genius!

The Washington Post is all over the story, with a familiar spin:

At the @washingtonpost, the “GOP pounces” formula is ever fresh, never a cliche. (From today’s home delivery.) pic.twitter.com/4IbWeL5XcU — Walter Olson (@walterolson) October 14, 2021

As Biden’s poll numbers continue to drop, the media will certainly have the GOP doing a record amount of pouncing and seizing.

took a lot longer for @washingtonpost to use this than i thought, but i finally get to mark it off my fall 2021 cliched, hacky media headlines bingo card. https://t.co/xu5tFLCrsr — Aaron (@ohno_mrbill) October 14, 2021

One thing’s for sure:

They’re not likely to have a headline proclaiming “Democrats screw up again…” — A #1, Emperor of the North Pole (@railboss) October 14, 2021

Never!

The “Republicans pounce” approach must be an editorial standard at the Post:

We can’t wait to see how the WaPo has Republicans pouncing all over the coming high heating bills this winter.

