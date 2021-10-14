https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/14/this-aged-well-biden-really-called-2021-in-this-2020-tweet-about-shortages-and-leadership/

We’ll be the first to admit it: When Joe Biden gets it right, he gets it right! Even if it takes a year and a half to come to fruition:

We don’t have a food shortage problem — we have a leadership problem. pic.twitter.com/eFpJ8PGHGM — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 21, 2020

Yep, he really called that one!

Who knew Joe Biden could predict in 2020 what would happen in 2021? https://t.co/kpIPI6LROA — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) October 14, 2021

It’s spot on.

Sure do Brandon. https://t.co/87kXnGRpWs — Scythe of Lyfe (@Scythe_of_lyfe) October 14, 2021

This aged well https://t.co/51KIRKrwNo — Naomi Mathew 🗽🌺 (@naomimath) October 14, 2021

This isn’t a top Twitter trend for nothing:

