https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/14/this-aged-well-biden-really-called-2021-in-this-2020-tweet-about-shortages-and-leadership/

We’ll be the first to admit it: When Joe Biden gets it right, he gets it right! Even if it takes a year and a half to come to fruition:

Yep, he really called that one!

Trending

It’s spot on.

This isn’t a top Twitter trend for nothing:

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpinflationJoe Bidenshortages

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...