We’ll give Sanjay Gupta this, he’s the only one on CNN who has been willing to face Joe Rogan after the network flat-out and straight-up LIED about his taking horse dewormer when he came down with COVID earlier this year.

Witnessing the beatdown Rogan gave Gupta, we’re not surprised no one else from the failing network has had the courage to face him.

Joe Rogan asks Sanjay Gupta if it bothers him that CNN outright lied about Rogan taking horse dewormer to recover from covid. This is fantastic: pic.twitter.com/PEgJqIXhSD — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 14, 2021

Joe was PISSED, and rightfully so.

Gotta admit, it’s fun watching Gupta squirm and pretend he doesn’t know what Rogan is talking about. It was only their main story for days, ‘doc’.

This has gotta be the last time CNN’s lawyers let anybody from the network on Rogan’s show. https://t.co/SFaj2xVc7D — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 14, 2021

Let me fix the chyron for you @cnn: “Gupta Exposed To Real Journalism” pic.twitter.com/JLJdbeHoF4 — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) October 14, 2021

Lion’s Den.

If you’re used to CNN we suppose ‘real journalism’ seems like the Lion’s Den.

My objection to how media treated this is Rogan recovered from the virus. And rather demonstrate a modicum of objectivity, media chose to sensationalize the event, skew facts and shame him and others curious about IVM efficacy. — Brad MFW (@bbwhit) October 14, 2021

The most shocking thing is that Dr. Gupta would come on there and totally embarrass himself. — Sandy Williams MD (@sandytntn) October 14, 2021

Gupta: “We’re going too fast” — Greg Scott (@GScottSays) October 14, 2021

When you’re telling the truth it’s not hard to keep up.

Sanjay is a snake in the grass. — CΛΣSΛR SӨLID (@CeasarSolid) October 14, 2021

Deflect, deflect, deflect…he’s apparently gotten used to not being ethical — 🔥RJN🔥 (@RJNieder) October 14, 2021

He does work for CNN.

What else would you expect?

