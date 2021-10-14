http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fJDFXc1SnZc/

Appearing Thursday on the Fox News Channel’s America’s Newsroom, MGA Entertainment CEO Isaac Larian criticized President Joe Biden’s directive aimed at alleviating supply chain issues at U.S. ports, saying the move is “too little too late.”

A transcript is as follows:

ISAAC LARIAN: With all due respect to President Biden, what he just ordered is too little, too late. It’s only 72 days left until Christmas. Whether the ports are open 24 hours a day or 48 hours a day, you cannot get labor. If you cannot get labor, you cannot get trucks, you cannot get the merchandise out. And even if you get them out, it’s going to be too late for Christmas. This here, LOL Surprise Movie Magic, will be the number 1 toy this holiday. You can only get about 60 percent of the product demand out to stores. That means a lot of kids are not going to be able to get their LOL Movie Magic surprise under the Christmas tree or Hanukkah tree this year. I think this directive is too little, too late, and frankly, it’s a political gimmick to me.

