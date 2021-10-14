https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61695f302817c57bc71d13b3
South Korean pianist Su Yeon Kim, 27, is participating for the second time in the Fryderyk Chopin International Competition in Warsaw, Poland. After reaching the semi-final in 2015 and thanks to her e…
Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Southern California hospital on Tuesday with an infection but he is “on the mend,” his spokesman said….
At least 56 people have been detained and will likely face kidnapping charges after ANC anti-apartheid veterans held three ministers hostage in hotel in Pretoria, South Africa, demanding compensation …
Patti Smith played the last ever show at New York’s CBGB, before the iconic music venue closed down. (Oct. 15)…
Supply chain problems don’t discriminate. Since we get so much stuff from China, there are LOTS of products that we need on those Biden ships that are…