FILE PHOTO: A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

October 15, 2021

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Shares of Taiwan chip giant TSMC rose more than 3% on Friday after the firm posted higher-than-expected profit in the third quarter and flagged tight supplies will likely continue into 2022 amid booming demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rise compared with a 1.3% increase in the broader market.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

