Terry McAuliffe has a history of going off on people who ask him questions he doesn’t want to answer. That can’t bode well for a man who wants to ‘lead’ a state like Virginia. Granted, it likely can’t get much worse than Blackface Northam aka Coonman but if anyone could suck more, it would be Terry.

Watch him flip out on this reporter for asking him about parents in education AFTER he sat in a round table about education:

🚨🚨WATCH: Terry McAuliffe loses his temper on a Virginia Rising tracker saying “you’re dangerous here” after getting asked about his stance on parents being involved in their child’s education.https://t.co/Tzj2XDbiS4 pic.twitter.com/Hm674TGAkT — Virginia Rising Action (@VARisingAction) October 13, 2021

Terry McAuliffe when asked who he wants in charge of education if not parents claims, “I’ll build education.” How do you build a brighter future for Virginia students by sidelining parents? pic.twitter.com/6tJUPEMzVr — Virginia Rising Action (@VARisingAction) October 14, 2021

Terry should just be honest and admit he only really cares about building a brighter future for the teacher’s unions since they own him.

“Who do you think should be in charge of education, if not Virginia parents?” TERRY MCAULIFFE: “Have you been vaccinated yet?! That’s the question I want to know….You should have a mask on! You’re dangerous here”pic.twitter.com/7vHOBoTjmx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 13, 2021

But wait, it gets better:

Despite McAuliffe’s protests that the tracker wear a mask outside, McAuliffe was caught maskless indoors just moments earlier. pic.twitter.com/Zkb2mEH85F — Virginia Rising Action (@VARisingAction) October 13, 2021

Terry dodges an education question & attacks the reporter instead. McAuliffe boasts he’ll ‘build education’ in wake of saying parents should have little say https://t.co/WE3FMoZKSS #FoxNews @PolitiBunny — Falo Yensid (@GoshJad) October 14, 2021

From Fox News:

During Tuesday’s roundtable, McAuliffe reportedly said President Biden would be joining him again on the campaign trail, despite saying in recent days that the president is “unpopular” in Virginia and that Virginians are “frustrated” with the president and Democrats in Congress. McAuliffe, who served as governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018, sparked the ire of conservatives late last month after he said he didn’t want parents dictating what schools teach their children. “I’m not going to let parents come into schools and actually take books out and make their own decision,” the former governor said during a debate against his Republican opponent, Glenn Youngkin. “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

Paying attention, Virginia?

