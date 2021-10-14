http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/UR6Dubs3ygY/index.html

Officers in Chicago have a deadline of midnight Thursday to disclose their vaccine status to the city or be placed on unpaid leave. Catanzara said up to 50 percent of the officers could be placed on unpaid leave. Lightfoot’s office didn’t respond Thursday to a request for comment.

She has a news conference planned for the afternoon.

“If we suspect the numbers are true and we get a large number of our members who stand firm on their beliefs that this is an overreach, and they’re not going to supply the information in the portal or submit to testing, then it’s safe to say the city of Chicago will have a police force at 50% or less for this weekend coming up,” Catanzara said. “That is not because of the FOP, that is 100% because of the mayor’s unwillingness to budge from her hard line so whatever happens because of the manpower issue, that falls at the mayor’s doorstep.”

Catanzara said the FOP would be seeking a temporary restraining order against the city that would stop them from enforcing the mandate, and said the union planned to file an unfair labor practice charge against the city over their failure to bargain with the union over this issue.

It’s not clear if the union has followed through with either of those actions, and Catanzara didn’t respond to a request for comment. Lightfoot, at a press conference Wednesday, said she welcomed a potential lawsuit from the FOP.

“He’s threatening litigation. I say, bring it,” she said.