President Biden updated the country Thursday on his administration’s efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic; speaking for seven minutes and refusing to take questions from the press for a second day in a row.

Biden Ignores Questions from Reporters for Second Day in a Row pic.twitter.com/aOgSjOPSFR — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) October 14, 2021

Biden’s speech comes as the White House struggles to spin a series of negative economic reports on inflation, employment, and the supply chain.

“The cost of meat is related to competition and the small number of large-meat producers who have a dominance over the market… A lot of these issues aren’t as simple as a one sentence explanation,” she added.

“We all understand the American people are not looking at cost-to-cost comparisons from this year to two years ago,” she added.

Psaki answers a question about inflation: “We all understand the American people are not looking at cost-to-cost comparisons from this year to two years ago.” pic.twitter.com/ZIxxKhRUg9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 13, 2021

The number of Americans voluntarily leaving their job rose to a record high in recent days, climbing to 2.9% as the country struggles to rebound from the COVID pandemic and increasing inflation.

“Industries that saw the largest decrease in the number of job openings include health care and social assistance (-224,000), accommodation and food services (-178,000) and state and local government education (-124,000). Job openings increased in the federal government (+22,000),” reports Fox News.

“This as the total number of quits rose by 242,000 to 4,3 million. The quits rate hit a record high 2.9%,” adds Fox. “Quits increased in accommodation and food services (+157,000), wholesale trade (+26,000) and state and local government education (+25,000).”

The new data comes as national gas prices continue to climb.

The national price for a gallon of gasoline rose to $3.21 Wednesday, reaching a new high for 2021 after steadily increasing from $2.18 on Inauguration Day.

Experts predict the cost will likely reach $3.30 by the end of October.

Watch Biden’s comments above.

