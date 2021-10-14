https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/vax-starve-german-state-allows-grocery-stores-ban-unvaccinated/

In Hesse Germany all retailers including grocery stores can now decide whether they want to allow the unvaccinated in their stores.

Hesse includes Frankfurt, the second-largest metropolitan region in Germany.

JUST IN – Hesse becomes the first federal state in Germany to allow supermarkets to bar unvaccinated persons from entry (BILD) — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 14, 2021

So they’re going to kill people who won’t get the COVID vax?

How does this make sense?

BILD reported:

The pressure on the unvaccinated grows and grows! In Hesse, all retailers, including the supermarket, can now decide for themselves whether they want to implement the 3G rule (vaccinated, tested, recovered) or the 2G rule – so far there have been no access restrictions in supermarkets to give everyone the option of basic services grant. The Hessian State Chancellery confirms to BILD that the “2G option model” also applies to the food retail sector.

