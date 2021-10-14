https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/veteran-nypd-police-officer-shoots-her-lesbian-lover-murders-new-girlfriend-photo/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







An off-duty female NYPD officer is accused of shooting her ex-girlfriend and killing that woman’s new partner inside a Brooklyn home Wednesday, and the state Attorney General’s office is now investigating.

It happened just after 5 p.m. at the ex-girlfriend’s home in Bensonhurst, where police say 31-year-old Officer Yvonne Wu was waiting for the couple to arrive. Wu opened fire, wounding her 23-year-old ex-girlfriend and killing that woman’s new partner, 24-year-old Jamie Liang.