https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/14/washington-post-uses-gop-pounces-and-republicans-have-seized-in-the-same-article-on-inflation-and-supply-chain-issues/

LOL Washington Post. Never change:

Great “GOP pounces” content in today’s WaPo pic.twitter.com/Dytistoy0j — Doug Andres (@DougAndres) October 14, 2021

They’re not even trying to hide this one:

At the @washingtonpost, the “GOP pounces” formula is ever fresh, never a cliche. (From today’s home delivery.) pic.twitter.com/4IbWeL5XcU — Walter Olson (@walterolson) October 14, 2021

And, yes, this sentiment is included in the actual article:

But an earlier version of the article also included the phrase, “Republicans have seized” instead of “Republicans sense a political opportunity”:

Clown show.

***

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

