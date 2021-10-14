https://thelibertydaily.com/washington-state-department-of-transportation-maintenance-workers-left-very-public-messages-for-jay-inslee/

Subtlety was not necessary as some Washington Department of Transportation employees left a firm message for Governor Jay Inslee and Secretary of Transportation Roger Millar. The vaccine mandates for state employees has left tens of thousands in the state contemplating their future with the government. At least some are simply not going to accept the medical tyranny sweeping across the nation.

Freedom-loving Americans, vaccinated or not, need to participate in protests against companies that bow to the Biden-Harris regime’s calls for vaccine mandates. The regime has not officially filed their mandates yet, but it’s assumed they will through OSHA rules which means it’s up to citizens and patriotic business owners to do their part to stop it. This is medical tyranny, plain and simple, and arguably the most unAmerican thing any administration has done in history.

