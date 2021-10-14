https://hannity.com/media-room/watch-bernie-claims-90-million-americans-are-uninsured-or-underinsured/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=watch-bernie-claims-90-million-americans-are-uninsured-or-underinsured

“If you look at healthcare, free tuition, family leave, child care – those proposals will all have a price tag of over $20,000 per taxpayer,” MacGuineas added.

“I don’t know whether they plan to finance all of that or add that to the very large national debt, but the costs are certainly high. I know trillion is kind of hard to get your arms around. But when you bring it down per taxpayer, we are talking more than $20,000 increase in taxes,” said the group’s leader.

“Maya MacGuineas, the president of independent and bipartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, warned on ‘Fox and Friends’ Tuesday morning that Bernie Sanders ’ proposed policies could cost $20,000 per taxpayer,” reports Fox News.

Vermont Senator and 2020 Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders’ new proposals will likely cost upwards of $20,000 per American taxpayer, according to a nonpartisan group focused on the US budget and deficit.

BERNIE’S ADMISSION: Sanders Says Anyone Earning More than $29,000 Will Pay More in Taxes

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.27.19

Failing presidential candidate Bernie Sanders shocked television viewers across the country Thursday night, telling comedian Stephen Colbert he plans on raising taxes for everyone earning more than $29,000.

“Is healthcare free? No, it is not. What you do is exempt the first $29,000 from a person’s income. If you make less than $29,000 you pay nothing in taxes. Above that, in a progressive way, with the wealthiest people in this country paying the largest percentage,” said Sanders.

https://twitter.com/ArthurSchwartz/status/1177587764365316096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1177587764365316096&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitchy.com%2Fsarahd-313035%2F2019%2F09%2F27%2Ffree-health-care-is-expensive-bernie-sanders-says-anyone-with-an-annual-salary-higher-than-29000-would-pay-more-in-taxes-video%2F

Sanders called for even more entitlement programs earlier this month, demanding a new ‘Housing for All’ plan to match his universal healthcare scheme.

“In the richest country in the history of the world, every American must have a safe, decent, accessible, and affordable home as a fundamental right,” writes Sanders. “For more than 40 years, we have had an affordable housing crisis in America that has only gotten worse. In America today, over 18 million families are paying more than 50 percent of their income on housing, while last year alone the five largest banks on Wall Street made a record-breaking $111 billion in profits.”

“If we are serious about addressing the affordable housing crisis, we need to build millions of apartments and homes throughout the country that will remain affordable in perpetuity to prevent displacement and serve future generations. And when we do that, we will create millions of good-paying jobs in the process,” adds Bernie.

The new proposal calls for $1.48 trillion to “build, rehabilitate, and preserve” affordable housing across the United States.

It calls for an additional $400 billion to construct 2 million new “units” and $500 million for “development in rural areas.”

Read Sanders’ full plan here.