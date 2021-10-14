https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/14/watch-massive-wildfire-threatens-the-ronald-reagan-ranch-in-santa-barbara-alisalfire/

The Reagan Ranch in Santa Barbara is being threatened by the massive Alisal fire:

As of this post, the fire has burned almost 17,000 acres and is only 5% contained:

Evacuation orders are in effect as well:

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has been posting photos of firefighters battling the blaze:

Water from Freedom Lake on the Reagan Ranch is even being used to fight the fire:

Yikes:

If you recall, we did a post a few years ago on how the ranch used brush-eating goats to create a firebreak and keep the property safe:

Here’s hoping that same thing holds today.

