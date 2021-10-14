https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/watch-oklahoma-governor-stands-bidens-vaccine-mandates-says-shots-personal-choice/

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has announced that they will take the Biden admin to court over their plan to impose a vaccine mandate on businesses with more than 100 employees.

In a video message posted on Thursday, Gov. Stitt said that “this action is not just federal overreach; it’s unconstitutional,” and “getting the vaccine is a personal choice.”

“Getting the vaccine is a personal choice. Period,” Stitt said in the video. “Static, one-size-fits-all mandates simply do not fit the reality we are in today. In Oklahoma, cases and hospitalizations are down nearly 50%. As this virus evolves, so does the science and the treatments available, including natural immunity.”

Stitt added, “President Biden’s administration has no respect for individual freedoms. I cannot believe we have a president who wants to force Americans to choose between a vaccine and their job. The people this is affecting aren’t just statistics. They’re real Oklahomans with real concerns. They’re brave nurses and caretakers. They’re expecting mothers and fathers. They’re first responders and brave law enforcement.”

Attorney General John O’Connor has also denounced the pending mandate.

“In the event federal emergency rules are issued that place such an unlawful demand upon employers, our office will be joined by other state attorneys general across the country to quickly sue and seek an injunction against any implementation or enforcement” of a mandate, O’Connor said in a statement.

