https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/10/14/watch-woman-in-drive-thru-perfectly-exposes-mask-hysteria-n456854
About The Author
Related Posts
Orwell Predicted This: Parent Shocked to Find Son's “Creepy” List Documenting Peer's Anti-Woke Behavior
October 14, 2021
The Biden Administration's Silence on Cuba Is a Problem
July 12, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy