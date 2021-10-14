http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/HHeEExNMPmI/weird-woke-capitalism.php

Woke capitalism is one of the strange phenomena of our time. Why major corporations think it is in their interest to embrace anti-Americanism, racism (CRT), gender confusion, etc., is beyond me. But John Lewis, a department store chain in the U.K., takes wokeness a step further–into deep weirdness.

As you watch this ad, try to imagine what John Lewis’s marketers and ad agency were thinking. What viewers did they think would approve of what is depicted? What about the ad would cause anyone to rush out to a John Lewis store and buy something? What? With what societal trends is the company trying to align itself, and why?

Well done John Lewis. You have – I assume inadvertently- captured the pure essence of what is making so many uneasy. The manifestation of pure privilege. To destroy an environment, secure in the knowledge someone else will have to pick it all up after you. https://t.co/XJWOcUaWIL — Triterfytops (@SVPhillimore) October 13, 2021

I don’t know. Maybe the demented are now a significant slice of the shopping public, worth appealing to. I can think of no other explanation.

