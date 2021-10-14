https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2021/10/14/whats-really-inside-bidens-massive-spending-bill-a-whole-lotta-pain-n422330

We recently learned that more Americans feel that their lives would be worse if Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill passes than better. And they’re saying this without even knowing what’s actually in the bill and how awful it actually is. For those who want to know precisely what is currently rolling down the railroad tracks toward us, our Townhall colleague Spencer Brown has assembled a list of all the insane details, compiled by the Republican Study Committee. There are some real eye-openers in there, and if this beast makes it over the finish line, the crazy will be truly unleashed.

The sticker-shock of President Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget is bad enough. Unsurprisingly, the specific radical provisions within it are more cause for alarm. Thankfully, staff of the Republican Study Committee — at the direction of Chairman Jim Banks (R-IN) — has taken the time to review all the nonsense within the bill to give the American people a better idea of just what Joe Biden and his allies on Capitol Hill hope to pass without scrutiny. In a Twitter thread, the RSC shared some of the highlights — nay, lowlights — of Biden’s budget proposal by breaking out more than 40 programs and policies that range from inane to insane.

Click through to take in the full list (after taking something to combat nausea), but here are some of the lowlights.

Illegal aliens will be having a field day. Not only will they continue to be allowed to flood into the country largely unimpeded thanks to the Biden border crisis, but they will be immediately eligible for free college enrollment, student loans, and the child tax credit, effectively giving them a permanent guaranteed basic income.

$8 billion will go to create an army of federally funded “climate police” called the Civilian Climate Corps (CCC). They will be able to drop a dime on anyone who has an unacceptably large “carbon footprint” and direct federal attention toward them. Make sure you already have an electric car or there may be someone knocking on your door.

There’s $643 million for the procurement of “culturally appropriate foods” for school lunches. As I’ve written about here repeatedly, no race or cultural group holds the license for any style of food, but apparently, the concept will be twisted to suit whatever the social justice agenda item of the week is. So does this mean that schools with a heavy Hispanic population will be assured of “taco Tuesday?” Oh my. That’s not offensive at all, is it?

$200 million is earmarked for the Presidio Trust in California’s 12th congressional district. Just by coincidence (I’m sure) that happens to be the district that Speaker Nancy Pelosi represents. How convenient!

Keep one hand on your wallet because the bill imposes $2 trillion in tax hikes that will impact those making under $400,000 per year. Wait… didn’t Biden specifically promise that this wasn’t going to happen? Then again, he probably hasn’t read the bill himself. Or if he has, perhaps he just forgot.

There’s an “$80 billion slush fund to hire an 87,000-IRS-agent army to carry out the Biden administration’s plan to review every account above a $600 balance or with more than $600 of transactions in a year.” Because no honest person could ever have a need for more than $600 to take care of some emergency, right? I’m sure the nearly 90,000 new IRS agents will have plenty of time to swing by and see what you’re up to.

There’s plenty more at the link, assuming you’re not already nauseous. You can read the full list of items in the bill here. Happy Thursday!

