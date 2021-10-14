https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/white-house-allow-fully-vaccinated-foreign-visitors-travel-us-starting-nov-8?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The White House said Friday that foreign visitors fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can start traveling into the U.S. starting Nov. 8.

“The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8,” tweeted Kevin Munoz, White House assistant press secretary, according to CNN. “This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent.”

