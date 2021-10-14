Fansidea Custom made fan favorite Jerseys starting at $24.99 with

Joe Rogan interviewed CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta Wednesday and called out the network for lying about the uses ivermectin after the podcaster announced he was treating himself with the drug following his COVID-19 diagnosis last month.

Rogan slammed CNN several days after his announcement for their coverage of him taking ivermectin. “CNN is saying I’m taking horse dewormer. They must know that’s a lie.”

The drug has approved uses in humans and animals for treating parasites, but has not been certified by the FDA as a treatment for Covid-19 symptoms.

Though the interview covered many topics, Rogan peppered Gupta with questions about why hosts and pundits on CNN claimed he took a horse dewormer.

Rogan said that CNN has been “…lying about me taking horse medication. Why would they lie and say that’s horse de-wormer? I can afford people medicine, motherf***er. This is ridiculous. It’s just a lie.”

He then asked Gupta, “Don’t you think that a lie like that is dangerous on a news network?” Rogan also called out the FDA for a Tweet mocking him over taking the drug they claimed was for animals and asked Gupta, “Did you see the thing that the FDA put out?”

You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021

Gupta replied, “It was a tweet and it was snarky. I admit it. They said you are not a horse. You are not a cow stop taking this stuff or something like, why would you say that when you’re talking about a drug that’s been given to billions and billions of people, a drug that was responsible for one of the inventors of it getting the Nobel Prize in 2015.” Gupta then referenced the FDA’s tweet and said, “They shouldn’t have said that.”

Rogan continued to press the issue and discussed how it had been prescribed by his doctor, to which Gupta agreed it was valid to use when prescribed by a doctor. Rogan then asked regarding CNN negative coverage of his decision to take the drug, “Why did they do that? They did it with such glee.”

“I don’t know,” Gupta responded.

Later in the episode Rogan asked, “If they’re lying about a comedian taking horse medication, what are they telling us about Russia? What are they telling us about Syria?”