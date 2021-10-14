https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/14/why-is-kevin-james-trending-as-twitter-attempts-to-combat-fake-news-here-they-are-trending-a-bs-3-year-old-map-of-pornhub-search-terms/

* Wakes up. . .

* Gets coffee. . .

* Goes to Twitter. . .

* Sees Kevin James trending. . .

“Why is Kevin James trending?” pic.twitter.com/gPahfe3m6O — Not What You Want (@inwyw) October 13, 2021

* Finds out it is even dumber than we can possibly imagine:

Here’s the “Pornhub search terms” map in question that says people in Tennessee are searching for “Kevin James,” among other oddities:

excited to pitch my next TV sitcom starring Kevin James as a librarian with me as his wife and our gang of MILFY, droopy-balled, BDSM and threesome-loving Lesbian friends who all work at a goth hospital. And for funsies we love racist boating. pic.twitter.com/WfXXcS6nAw — Jenny Yang’s touring the Northeast Oct 20-23 (@jennyyangtv) October 13, 2021

But, surprise! It’s a fictitious map that is 3-years-old and keeps going viral again and again:

Every few months my fake Pornhub map featuring Kevin James and Goth Hospital goes mega viral and it reminds me that the original tweet got like 350 likes lol https://t.co/mflVpmOXUq — perpetual meh (@SortaBad) October 13, 2021

You’d think with Twitter attempting to combat fake news and protect its celebrity users they’d figure this out. Alas, not today.

***

