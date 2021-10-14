https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/14/why-is-kevin-james-trending-as-twitter-attempts-to-combat-fake-news-here-they-are-trending-a-bs-3-year-old-map-of-pornhub-search-terms/

* Wakes up. . .

* Gets coffee. . .

* Goes to Twitter. . .

* Sees Kevin James trending. . .

* Finds out it is even dumber than we can possibly imagine:

Here’s the “Pornhub search terms” map in question that says people in Tennessee are searching for “Kevin James,” among other oddities:

But, surprise! It’s a fictitious map that is 3-years-old and keeps going viral again and again:

You’d think with Twitter attempting to combat fake news and protect its celebrity users they’d figure this out. Alas, not today.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...