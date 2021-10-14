https://floridianpress.com/2021/10/winter-is-coming-rubio-blames-massive-inflation-on-far-left-lunatics/

At 2 am Thursday morning, While most Americans were fast asleep or getting up for a midnight snack, Florida Senator Marco Rubio was already at the refrigerator snacking on leftover croquetas—burning the midnight oil and taking a late-night jab at the Biden Administration and Congressional Democrats by calling them “far left lunatics” for dumping on the U.S. economy and fueling inflation.

“This will be a winter of high gas prices, shortages & inflation because far left lunatics control our government,” tweeted Sen. Rubio.

Sen. Rubio’s remark is in response to the massive inflation that Americans will face in the months to come as a result of President Biden’s post-pandemic economic policies, which includes the spending relief bills the Democratic-controlled Congress have been pushing through.

Rubio’s sharp criticism of Democrats is nothing new, and his “far left” remark only adds to the “Socialism” and “Marxism” narrative that he has been painting Democrats with, including his 2022 senatorial opponent, Rep. Val Demings.

